By

An Ongoing Courtesy from the King Street Salon

Article and Photo by Grace Bennett

When the cards began to arrive for Hillary Clinton from all over the country—“from Washington State to Indiana to Pennsylvania”–Ann Styles Brochstein and Carolyn Filancia-Vento knew they had struck a chord with their post Election effort.

Ann had posted and tweeted from her popular local Hillary advocacy blog–Chappaqua 4 Clinton/Kaine(now called Left of Main Street on Facebook and on Twitter @Neighbors4Hill) and on the Facebook “Pantsuits Nation” page that a collection was underway for thank you cards to Hillary Clinton during the harrowing first few days after the election was called to Donald Trump.

“I felt so lost and devastated after the election; I wanted to do something,” said Ann, who together with Chappaqua’s Cynthia Metcalf produces Left of Main Street. “I asked Carolyn if we could drop off at or mail to the King Street Salon, and she said yes.”

“Until about eight months before the election,” Carolyn noted, “I was a Republican. I finally realized I could never vote for that man.” She described Ann as ‘the catalyst’ for her change of heart during long conversations together. Ann is a regular customer. “After those, I started to also love Hillary.”

Town Supervisor Robert Greenstein cordially helped make arrangements for delivery, and to date, about 200 cards have been delivered to the Clinton household.

Collections for cards will continue until Christmas too. Anyone who wishes to send a card to Hillary Clinton in her hometown, may mail to or drop off at this location: King Street Salon, 229 King Street #2 Chappaqua, NY 10514