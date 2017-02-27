Political Activist Group “Left of Main Street” to Host March 3 Forum on Role of the Media in Trump’s America

By

Chappaqua, New York–The Chappaqua-based group, Left of Main Street, will host a round table panel discussion “Separating Fact From Fiction in Trump’s America” on March 3, 2017 from 7-9 p.m. The discussion will be held in the Assembly Room at Chappaqua’s Town Hall located at: 200 S. Greeley Avenue, Chappaqua.

Participating in the discussion are journalists from television and print media, including: Kristen Prata Browde former anchor at CBS News, Helen Jonsen former TV journalist at Fox 5 and WPIX 11, Peter Katz former producer, editor and Washington Bureau Chief at ABC News, and Kate Stone Lombardi a regular contributor to the NY Times. Chappaqua’s own, Grace Bennett, Publisher and Editor of The Inside Press, will moderate the discussion.

The influence of politically biased news on the outcome of the election will be examined as well as the role consumers play in the media. “A free and fact based press is essential for an informed and free society” said Cynthia Ware Metcalf, Co-Founder of Left of Main Street. “As consumers of news, it’s important to understand that we must hold the media accountable to report fact based news.”

Founded by Chappaqua residents Ann Styles Brochstein and Cynthia Ware Metcalf, Left of Main Street advocates for progressive issues and candidates nationwide. You can follow their activities on Facebook, Twitter @LeftOfMainSt, Instagram, and at www.LeftOfMainStreet.com.