New IPic Theater in Dobbs Ferry Aims to “Redefine the Movie-Going Experience”

By Nancy Huehnergarth and Grace Bennett

Dobbs Ferry, NY, April 29— Couples who are looking for an extraordinary night out at the movies may wish to consider the premium plus seating at the new iPic theater, which will open in Dobbs Ferry on May 5th. The words plush, luxurious and romantic barely do justice to this innovative, dine-in movie theater that offers intimate two-person pod seating with reclining chaise lounge seating, blankets, pillows and exotic cocktails and delicious food ordered at the touch of a button.

Fully reclining premium chairs (personally designed by IPic’s CEO Hamid Hashemi) in the two seat ‘pods’ each come with a cushy blanket, and a box of popcorn awaits you too. IPic describes how it wishes to give theater goers as comfortable an experience watching movies out as they would have staying home. “No more sticky floors or crying babies or wondering if you will have a seat,” said one IPic representative. It was indeed a very comfy, pleasurable and delicious theater going experience for two Inside Press visitors.

iPic’s “Dining in the Dark” menu (which requires little or no cutlery) has been created by a James Beard award winning chef, Sherry Yard, and the cocktails by one of the country’s top mixologists, Adam Seger. CEO Hamid Hashemi, Yard and Serge were all on hand to answer questions to press who were invited to experience IPic and share news about the opening and offer a sense of the experience with our readers. The American/International menu includes vegetarian and gluten-free items too plus a carry in option: just leave enough time before the show.

IPic, headquartered in Boca Raton, has 16 million members already in their 15 locations in the country.  In this 16th venture into Westchester, IPic’ staff say they are continuing the company’s mission to eliminate all the reasons people have stopped going to the movies, “whether it’s the sticky floors or crying babies. We want to present an experience like no other.”

Seats should be reserved in advance and if you join one of iPic’s membership programs, you’ll get first dibs at tickets to upcoming blockbuster movies as well as discounts. While you’ll pay a steeper price for your iPic seats, the sumptuous surroundings and staff pampering are well worth it. Just make sure you don’t get too cozy in your pod seating. It’s so comfortable and relaxing, you may doze off and miss half of the feature film!  Visit IPictheatres.com for membership and price information.

 

 PHOTOS BY Grace Bennett

Master Mixologist Adam Seger uses hefty amounts of Ginger, made from scratch, in several of the cocktails.


Ready to dine as you enjoy the movies? ‘Ninja’ wait staff are just a button call away. “They will speak softly and take your order.”
Had dinner already? IPic offers an innovative cocktail menu if you simply want to enjoy a drink with your popcorn. P.S. A box of popcorn is included with premium plus seats too.

