Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

Media and Politics Panel Held by the League of Women Voters of New Castle

by

(L-R)L Jeanne Zaiono, Ph.D., Jon Klein, Jerry McKinstry and Phil Reisman PHOTO BY Grace Bennett

The news was on the minds of many when the League of Women Voters of New Castle held their “Media and Politics: The Impact on Our Democracy” forum on Thursday, April 6, at the Chappaqua Library. Jeanne Zaino, Ph.D., Political Analyst and Professor at Iona College moderated the engaging and informative conversation. Panelists were Jon Klein, Cable News Producer, Director and Executive; Jerry McKinstry, Political Strategist and Journalist and Phil Reisman, Columnist and Radio Talk Show Host. The program was videotaped by New Castle Community Media Center and can be viewed online. For more information go to http://www.lwvnewcastle.org

Here’s a link to the video:  https://vimeo.com/212346141

Ronni Diamondstein (second from left) with the LWV Media and Politics Moderator and Panelists.  PHOTO BY Steve Biren

