March 5: Think Fit for Kids Returns to Club Fit to Fight Pediatric Brain Cancer

Briarcliff Manor— Brain tumors don’t take a winter break, and neither will Think Fit for Kids. On Sunday, March 5th, from 2 – 4 p.m., Think Fit For Kids will return to Club Fit for the 7th Annual event to raise funds and awareness about the #1 cause of cancer-related death in children. Changing the outcome for pediatric brain cancer patients by funding research for more effective treatments is the priority of this family fun afternoon. And this year, all event expenses are covered by a generous benefactor so that 100% of participant raised funds will go directly to research.

If you have participated in this event in the past, you know first-hand what an incredible day of fun and hope this event provides for the entire community. A perfect way to spend a cold Sunday afternoon for family members of ALL AGES, Think Fit For Kids is open to the public. (Please see the invitation below for schedule details.)

Pediatric brain cancer is the #1 cause of cancer-related death in children, but research to find more effective treatments continues to receive little funding through government agencies.

Since its inception in 2011, Think Fit For Kids has raised OVER $1.3 MILLION and has funded two state-of-the-art research projects including a promising epigenetic study at Massachusetts General Hospital, as well as a Phase 1 Immunotherapy Clinical Trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Because of the generous support of donors, corporations, local merchants, and an entire community that comes together for a common goal: to eradicate brain tumors in children, Think Fit For Kids 2017 stands to raise $250,000 to fund another clinical trial later this spring. According to event chairperson, Kim Gilman,

“Falling short of this fundraising goal is simply unacceptable as pediatric brain cancer research funding has fallen behind so many other disease types on the National Institutes of Health’s radar. Without support from groups like A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure, the outcome for children battling brain cancer is bleak.”

With Club Fit’s generous donation of the venue, as well as numerous local merchants providing food and entertainment, the afternoon is slated for fun-fit activities and delicious snacks, along with a stocked silent auction and musical entertainment. Bring family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate the success of the first 6 years and help ensure that the 7th Annual event raises the bar on fun and FUNdraising! Please visit thinkfitforkids.org and register/donate today. Because all children should have the opportunity to fight for their dreams not for their lives.