Area Library Programming you Don’t Want to Miss

Round up by Beth Besen and the Inside Press



Don’t miss Beth’s story too on how “The Library” remains a vital community resource: http://theinsidepress.com/how-our-libraries-stack-up-in-todays-digital-world/

Briarcliff Manor Public Library

Interested in re-inventing your adult self? Check out “What’s Next In My Life and Career?” Discovering Possibilities after 50 Thursday, March 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m. This program is offered through the Westchester Library System’s WEBs Career & Educational Counseling Service. Thinking of travel to Cuba? Join Our Librarian in Havana: Hemingway’s Cuba–librarians will speak on their recent visit to Havana, Cuba with special focus on American novelist Ernest Hemingway and his time there; Thursday, March 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Additional programming can be found online: http://www.briarcliffmanorlibrary.org/calendar.html

Chappaqua Library

This spring, the Chappaqua Library stage welcomes: Dance educator and Steffi Nossen School of Dance faculty member, Kristina Todd Nelson, on Wednesday March 21 and 28 from 10-10:30 a.m.; Kristina will teach Story Dance as part of the “Story Hour” program.

Additional upcoming stage guests include authors Lisa See and Sebastian Junger. Coming this fall: a month-long celebration of Broadway.

On Thursday, April 6, 7-9 p.m., The League of Women Voters of New Castle forum “Media and Politics: The Impact on our Democracy” will address the impact of these issues on the 2016 Presidential election and on future elections. Moderated by Jeanne Zaino, Ph.D., Political Analyst and Professor at Iona College with Panelists Jon Klein, Cable News and Internet Executive; Jerry McKinstry, Media Strategist and Journalist; and Tara Rosenblum, Emmy Award-Winning News Reporter/Anchor. For more info, visit lwvnewcastle.org

Mount Kisco Library

Popular with so many, craft workshops will again be offered this spring: Earring making will take place on Tuesday, March 14, 4-5:30 p.m.; for every pair made, another pair will be donated to a women’s shelter. Kids from school-age through teen will enjoy making and flying their own Tyvek kites, Thursday March 30, 4:30-6 p.m.; registration required. Home-made rain sticks help usher in April showers on Thursday, April 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; registration required. Button snails to decorate a garden on Monday, April 10, 4-5 p.m. Kaleidoscope making on Tuesday, April 11, 2-3 p.m. https://mtklibraryfoundation.org/index.html

Mount Pleasant Public Library

Come see the Pleasantville Children’s Center Art Show, now through Thursday, March 23rd. Ongoing Baby Time, Toddler Storytime and Pre-School Storytime programs continue every week, along with knitting groups, reading groups and ESOL classes; check the library calendar for days and times: http://mountpleasantlibrary.org/en/about-new/events/calendar

North Castle Library

Best-selling humorist and author Dave Barry comes home to Armonk to speak before a live audience in “Dave Barry: A Homecoming,” Thursday, April 6, 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are on sale now online, via phone and, as space permits, at the door; proceeds raised will benefit Barry’s hometown St. Stephen’s Church and the North Castle Boy Scouts. Copies of Barry’s latest book Best. State. Ever. will be available for purchase on site, and the author will sign his books following the event. http://www.northcastlelibrary.org/

Ossining Library

10th year anniversary celebrations began this month and will continue for another six months with an extensive community outreach program–look for strategically located tables set out in the community (park, supermarket, train station) to inform, to engage the public in conversation, and to sign up new residents for library cards. Additionally, Reference Librarian Linda Levine, received a grant from Lifetime Arts for a creative aging special mural art workshop, going on right now. Cultural Program Specialist Carry Cubillos, received a grant from ArtsWestchester for an eight-week dance program that will include Samba, Salsa, Tango, Merengue, May through June.Artist, Shiela Hale of Katonah, is displaying her beautiful creation of book art at the library. The exhibition will be on display until the end of April on the second floor of the library. The exhibit titled “Lost & Found” – Including Scholar’s Desk & Volumes from a Black Library.“I am a lover of books, Shiela says, “…I like to see them lined up on shelves and stacked in towers. I always have one in my handbag and one in my car.”

http://www.ossininglibrary.org/pages/calendar/indexCalendar.html