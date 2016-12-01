Judy Collins Helps Break the Taboo at MHA of Westchester Fundraiser

By

“Break the taboo, tell the story,” Judy Collins told attendees of “An Evening of Conversation and Song,” the October 13th fundraiser for the Mental Health Association of Westchester at the Emelin Theater.

Collins, or “Judy Blue Eyes,” –- the legendary singer/songwriter of now classic American songs including “Both Sides, Now” and “Send in the Clowns,” –- proceeded to do just that, as she shared stories of her struggles with alcohol … “I was safe in New York with my therapist and half gallons of vodka.”

With depression…”While the outer self is looking so terrific, the inner self is saying: help, help.”

And finally, the different circumstances surrounding the suicide of her son and her own suicide attempt recovery. “The music saved me,” she shared. “It always has…Art makes it possible to survive on this planet.”

And so has the understanding that failure is ‘ok,’ she said.

“Scientists will tell you they learn the most from their failures,” Collins said. “There is no guilt in suicide…it is all about the process of getting from one point to the other.”

There are people who know that ‘truth,’ she added. And advised: “Be part of that clan” who offer “a bridge to life.” She commended the staff and volunteers of the MHA “for the miraculous work you do.” Following Judys’ talk, attendees enjoyed a reception and book signing.

