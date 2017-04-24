John Ehrlich, Ellie Loigman Chappaqua Interfaith Council Honored by Chappaqua Rotary Club

The Chappaqua Rotary gathered in March at its annual Charter Night Celebration at Crabtree’s Kittle House where outstanding community and student leaders were honored and recognized for their contributions in service. Three major awards were presented including the Paul Harris Fellow, named for the founder of the Rotary. This year’s Paul Harris Fellow was awarded to Rotary member and past president John Ehrlich, lauded for his tireless work on behalf of the New Castle community and the Rotary.

Ehrlich has been a Chappaqua Rotary member for over 15 years and has worked on many of the Rotary events including leading two very successful blood drives. It was estimated Ehrlich’s efforts brought in in excess of over 1,000 units of blood. During his acceptance remarks Ehrlich noted, “If I can ask you to remember one thing, it’s not about me, it’s about we. It’s not what we have it’s what we can give. And what I love about this club, what I love about each of you is what we can all do together.”

Chappaqua Rotary presented its annual Community Service Award to the Chappaqua Interfaith Council. Club President Dave Shields said this year’s presentation was in recognition of the Council’s efforts to promote understanding, tolerance and acceptance through faith based initiatives.

The members of the council are Baha’I, Chappaqua Friends Meeting, Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Church of St. John and St. Mary, First Congregational Church, Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Temple Beth El of Northern Westchester, and the Upper Westchester Muslim Society.

Representatives of various faiths that participate in the Council, including Jewish, Christian and Muslim congregations were present to receive the Award.

Other dignitaries and community leaders including Westchester County Legislator/Board Chair Michael B. Kaplowitz and Town of New Castle Supervisor Robert J. Greenstein were also present to honor the Council in this particularly relevant and timely mission.

Horace Greeley High School senior Ellie Loigman was honored with the Student Jill Goodman Community Service Award. Loigman is the current President of SHARE (Students Have a Responsibility Everywhere), Greeley’s oldest and largest community service organization involved in over a dozen charitable organizations. She also served as the Executive of the Horace

Greeley Scholarship Fund, Chairman of the Spelling Bee (which hosted over 200 participants and raised over $20,000), and as a member of Protégé Cares at Lighthouse Youth Theater that performs at local charity events.

Harvard bound in the fall, Loigman noted during her acceptance remarks, “I look forward to many more volunteer opportunities to come in college. I want to thank the Rotary Club for the award, Ms. Mullen and Ms. Devane the advisers of SHARE for making my experience so rewarding, and the other presidents and members of SHARE who bring so much to Greeley and to the town of Chappaqua.“