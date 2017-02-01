Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center Responds to White House Statement on Int’l Holocaust Remembrance Day

As Elie Wiesel said, “Not all victims were Jews, but all Jews were victims.” Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center



Editor’s Note: Westchester’s Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) has issued a strongly worded statement pointing out the shortcomings of the Administration’s statement acknowledging International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Here is the HHREC statement in full:

“This statement fails to acknowledge the historical fact that the Holocaust was a deliberate and well-calculated state-sponsored effort to systematically eliminate the Jewish people. In other words, to commit genocide.*

This omission undermines the significance the United Nations Resolution that designated January 27—the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp—an annual International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

Obviously, we should remember with reverence all victims of Nazi terror.

As Elie Wiesel said, “Not all victims were Jews, but all Jews were victims.”



We urge President Trump to reissue the statement, recognizing that the purpose of Hitler’s Final Solution was to exterminate the Jews of Europe.”