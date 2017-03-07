Fantastic Finds: A New Chappaqua Store to Benefit Support Connection

Support Connection, Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of “Fantastic Finds”, an upscale resale shop at 400 King Street in Chappaqua, NY (former site of the Discovery Shop). All proceeds from sales at the shop will benefit Support Connection’s free, year-round breast and ovarian cancer support services.

Fantastic Finds boasts a wide inventory of new and gently used items in pristine condition. Shoppers will find great prices for high-quality merchandise such as:

Men’s and women’s clothing

Jewelry

Accessories such as scarves and handbags

Household items such as small or accent furniture, housewares, small appliances, china, home decor

Musical instruments

Store hours for shopping are Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. All items sold at the store have been donated.

Fantastic Finds is staffed with volunteers who handle sales, inventory, and accepting donations. Support Connection Executive Director Katherine Quinn is excited about this new venture: “This is a wonderful opportunity for Support Connection. The need for our free counseling and other support services for those living with breast and ovarian cancer grows every year. We are grateful to have a new way to raise funds to meet this ever-increasing need. The store is also a terrific way to let more people know that we’re here for them.”

Donated items (new or in excellent condition) can be brought to the store Monday through Saturday, from 10:30 am to 4 pm. The following items are gratefully accepted: men’s and women’s clothing (clean and on hangers); jewelry; accessories; small/accent furniture; china; housewares; home decor; new small appliances; musical instruments. (Please note: No electronics, computers, DVD’s, CD’s, etc.)

ABOUT SUPPORT CONNECTION: Support Connection, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization that provides free, confidential support services and programs to people affected by breast and ovarian cancer. Founded in 1996, Support Connection is based in Yorktown Heights, NY, but through their toll-free services they help people across the country. Services include: One-on-one counseling with professional counselors who are cancer survivors; ongoing peer-to-peer support groups; Ongoing wellness classes; Holistic health workshops; Public educational programs; Information and referral services; A toll-free cancer information and support hotline. To learn more, visit www.supportconnection.org or call: 914-962-6402 or 800-532-4290. Support Connection Breast and Ovarian Cancer Support: We’ve Been There. We Care.