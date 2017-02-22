Chance to Hear ‘Songs for a Cause’ Singer-Songwriter Elizabeth Erin Kemler

By

Performing this Friday at Chappaqua Station

Local singer-songwriter and social artist Elizabeth Erin Kemler performs at Chappaqua Station on Friday February 24 at 7 p.m.

Elizabeth will showcase songs from her new album, The Weight of Mortal Skin, joined by Dave Hart on guitar and Jay Militscher on bass.

The songs, a luscious blend of country, folk and blues, will take you on an intrepid​ journey through the rocky terrain of the human heart. With a rich, chocolaty voice and unwavering emotional intensity, Kemler shares stories of anguish and elation, revelation and deliverance–songs that feel at once deeply familiar and wholly new. Learn more about Kemler at elizabetherinkemler.com

Elizabeth also co-produces, together with Beth Blatt, the benefit concert series ‘Songs for a Cause’ on behalf of Hope Sings, an organization which celebrates the social justice work of not-for-profits advocating for women and children such as Hour Children and Girls Inc, Westchester. Please visit hopesings.net