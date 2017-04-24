$150K Raised by Think Fit for Kids at March Club Fit Festival

The 7th annual Think Fit For Kids Family Fitness and Fun Festival brought 350+ people, three Pediatric Brain Cancer Foundations and two Best-In-Class Medical Institutions together in March at Club Fit in Briarcliff to raise over $150,000 to benefit targeted pediatric brain cancer research. Two national clinical trial protocols for children who have run out of treatment options are currently under review by AKBTC’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Final funding decisions will be made based on total funds raised by the 2017 Think Fit For Kids event.

“Thank you to all our loyal supporters, our many local sponsors and our generous corporate sponsors that all helped us accomplish this incredible milestone!” said Kim Gilman, executive director, Think Fit for Kids. To make a donation or learn about upcoming events and/or become a volunteer or sponsor, visit thinkfitforkids.org. “Stay tuned for summer and fall events to benefit pediatric brain cancer research at AKBTC,” said Gilman. — Grace Bennett