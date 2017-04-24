Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

$150K Raised by Think Fit for Kids at March Club Fit Festival

By

The 7th annual Think Fit For Kids Family Fitness and Fun Festival brought 350+ people, three Pediatric Brain Cancer Foundations and two Best-In-Class Medical Institutions together in March at Club Fit in Briarcliff to raise over $150,000 to benefit targeted pediatric brain cancer research. Two national clinical trial protocols for children who have run out of treatment options are currently under review by AKBTC’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Final funding decisions will be made based on total funds raised by the 2017 Think Fit For Kids event.

“Thank you to all our loyal supporters, our many local sponsors and our generous corporate sponsors that all helped us accomplish this incredible milestone!” said Kim Gilman, executive director, Think Fit for Kids. To make a donation or learn about upcoming events and/or become a volunteer or sponsor, visit thinkfitforkids.org. “Stay tuned for summer and fall events to benefit pediatric brain cancer research at AKBTC,” said Gilman. — Grace Bennett

PHOTOS BY JODI BUREN, TRIPP STREET STUDIO

Recent Posts

Categories

Archives

Subscribe

Did you know you can subscribe anytime for the print editions of either Inside Chappaqua, Inside Armonk–or both?

Voluntary subscriptions are most welcome, if you've moved outside the area, or a subscription is a great present idea for an elderly parent, for a neighbor who is moving or for your graduating high school student or any college student who may enjoy keeping up with hometown stories.

Subscribe Today