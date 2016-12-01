120 Support “Food Chains” at the Burns

By

More than 120 supporters and Friends of Neighbors Link, gathered recently to view the film “Food Chains,” at the Jacob Burns Film Center. Members of Latin Links hold this annual event that uses film to inform and educate the public around issues that impacts our daily lives as told through the immigrant experience. “Food Chains” is the award-winning documentary film exposé about an intrepid group of Florida farm workers and their battle to defeat the $4 trillion global supermarket industry through the ingenious Fair Food program, to improve working conditions for farm laborers in the United States.

Taylored Menus, based in Pleasantville, prepared Latin-themed appetizers – empanadas, popusas, and tiny tacos, and Neighbors Link’s client leaders prepared Latin-themed desserts, including the ever popular flan, for the post screening reception.

For more information visit www.neighborslink.org