Volunteer Opportunities Galore Presented at Youth Fair

During the second annual New Castle Youth Volunteer Opportunities Fair inside Chappaqua’s First Congregational Church in October, area families enjoyed a buffet lunch and a chance to explore a great number of volunteer opportunities in and around town. According to Rev. Dr. Martha Jacobson, the word of mouth since last year’s event helped grow the number of organizations represented. And as noted by the Youth Fair Planning Committee, “One of our young members mentioned that he was surprised that helping others makes him feel good…What surprises many youth is realizing that you are never too young to make a difference.”

PHOTOS BY GRACE BENNETT