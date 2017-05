May 19 (6-10 pm), 20 (1-10 pm), 21 (1-6 pm): Come one, come all to enjoy a second Annual Spring Festival at The Church of St. John and St. Mary, 30 Poillon Drive, Chappaqua.

Arthur Avenue fare with dessert cafe, “overflowing” beer and wine garden, riveting entertainment in the way of carnival games, WHUD 100.7FM, and more!