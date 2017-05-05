“One of The World’s Most Inspiring Mega-Yoga Events” Returns to White Plains This Summer to Raise Funds For Mental Health

The Mental Health Association of Westchester to Host Get On Your Mat For Mental Health

WHAT: Get On Your Mat For Mental Health is an outdoor mega-yoga event that raises vital funds for The Mental Health Association of Westchester. The event is expected to welcome more than 500 guests and will feature live music from House of Waters (“a sight to behold” – Time Out New York) and an hour-long yoga class suitable for all levels, taught by renowned yoga teacher Beryl Bender Birch. Get On Your Mat for Mental Health is a “Best of Westchester” award-winner and has been named “one of the world’s most inspiring mega-yoga events” by Well + Good.

WHO:

Beryl Bender Birch , legendary yoga instructor who has been teaching yoga for more than 40 years. Bender Birch founded the Give Back Yoga Foundation, created the concept of “Power Yoga” and has been hailed as the “perfect guide to help us all appreciate the rewards of yoga” by Katie Couric Lorin Richardson , Fios1 Reporter and Emcee of Event Charlotte Ostman , LCSW-R CEO of MHA as of June 5, 2017 Dr. Adam Elias, MHA Psychiatrist MHA Client , to speak about lived experience of mental health issues and how MHA has supported him through his recovery journey



WHEN: Wednesday, June 21, 2017

5:30 PM Check-In and Registration open; live music; yoga marketplace

Remarks from Special Guests

6:30 PM Yoga Class with Beryl Bender Birch

WHERE: Turnure Park, 26 Lake Street, White Plains, NY 10603

WHY: Get On Your Mat For Mental Health is an energetic and empowering community-driven event

that illustrates the positive impact of yoga on mental wellness while raising critical funds to benefit The Mental Health Association of Westchester, which provides vital support to more than 10,000 children, teenagers and adults each year through a variety of person-centered and trauma-informed services and programs. By attending this event, community members join our #MentalHealthMatters campaign, which raises awareness for mental health issues and helps end discrimination and stigma.

###

For more than 70 years, The Mental Health Association of Westchester has promoted mental health in Westchester through advocacy, community education and direct services. MHA offers a range of services that are recovery-oriented, trauma-informed and individualized to promote recovery and wellness. To learn more, visit www.mhawestchester.org.