DeCicco’s in Millwood: Dec. 30th Grand Opening and The Talk of the Town

By Grace Bennett

The end of the year Grand Opening of DeCicco’s in Millwood is THE talk of the town this week, and very good news for New Castle residents long anticipating the opening of a supermarket in the area. Meanwhile, the DeCiccos are pulling out all the stops and are as excited as any New Castle resident.

“It’s the perfect community for us to expand to,” stated John DeCicco, Jr., in a joint release from the Town of New Castle and the DeCicco family this morning. “John Jr.” is the President of the award-winning DeCicco & Sons chain of family-run supermarkets.

He pointed out that the Milllwood location marks the seventh store for the DeCicco family, and proudly pointed out “the advanced environmental-friendly technologies which are proudly setting the standards of ‘clean & green’ supermarkets throughout the country.”

Some facts if you are planning to stop by tomorrow’s opening of the new DeCicco’s:

The 20,000 square foot store is located at the Millwood Shopping Center on Saw Mill River Road at Routes 100 & 133, Millwood is the “sister hamlet” of Chappaqua, part of the Town of New Castle.

The Grand Opening will be Friday, 3 p.m. on December 30 th

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino will cut the ceremonial ribbon, declaring it “DeCicco & Sons Millwood Recognition Day in Westchester County.

And more, here, per the release (this story will be updated with original coverage following the grand opening):

Stated DeCicco “This is a true team effort made possible by the incredible assistance and hard work from Town of New Castle Supervisor Rob Greenstein, Deputy Supervisor Adam Brodsky, Steven Wolk of The New Castle Sustainability Advisory Board, and shopping center owner Chris Santomero.. just to name a few,” said DeCicco. They have worked with us hand and hand throughout every detail, assuring us and the community that our newest DeCicco & Sons market will become a reality in Millwood.”

“Congratulations to the DeCicco family on opening its newest supermarket in Westchester County,” said Astorino. “Their commitment to quality, customer service, the community and the environment is a true recipe for success. I wish them all the best and thank them for their continued dedication to the people of Westchester.”

Commitment to the Schools

DeCicco expressed how impressed he is with the New Castle-Chappaqua-Millwood area: “DeCicco & Sons has a strong commitment to the school districts in every community we are a part of. We look forward to supporting the over 4200 students and their families who make up the three elementary schools, two middle schools and Horace Greeley High School in the area. We provide “Cashier Receipt Give-Back Programs” that accumulate a percentage of the receipts collected throughout the school year, then contributed back into the many educational and community programs that assist the students and their families. This is a huge part of what we believe in.”

Their benevolence has not gone unnoticed, as DeCicco & Sons continues to be acknowledged with significant awards, most recently, Westchester’s Best Family Run Business, The PTA Golden Oak Award, the Rotary Club’s 2015 Honorees, and the 2016 Pelham Civic Association’s Persons of the Year Award.

Green & Clean

“Green & Clean” technologies with the old world philosophy of Quality First, DeCicco & Sons has established itself as a visionary supermarket that stresses consistent quality of the food & service that they and their family have been known for over 40 years.

In addition to this year’s 2016 Best of Westchester’s “Best Gourmet Market,” this new DeCicco & Sons is one of the nation’s most energy-efficient, and cleanest & Greenest supermarkets. In fact, it has just achieved the EPA’s highest certification: The Platinum Level Green Chill Certification.

Visually, the 20,000 square ft. store will be a sparkling beauty, complete with a Beer & Wine Tasting Bar, a multi-level Café… and rotating selections of world-renowned craft beers on tap…,a full-service Sushi counter… and hot seafood selections …and more!

Remarkably, this area is only one facet of DeCicco & Sons’ magnificent shopping experience. It’s the unique, technological advancements that’s “behind the scenes” that makes this extraordinary new DeCicco & Sons supermarket, well, extraordinary.

Ensuring the Health of the Planet for Future Generations

According to John DeCicco, Jr., President of DeCicco & Sons, “Life is only important when it has an impact on the lives of others. So when it comes to the world we live in, our generation has to make a commitment to meet the energy challenges put before us and sustain a clean and healthy environment… for now, and for future generations. With our new DeCicco & Sons store in Larchmont, we have the opportunity to continue to provide our customers and employees with a new paradigm in the supermarket shopping experience: a store that incorporates intelligent, energy-efficiency and on-site clean, and green renewable energy, every minute, every day. At the same time, it will continue to be true to our Quality First brand by delivering the very best quality food and products, the very best selection, with the very best service”.

Technologically Advanced Heat Reclaiming Refrigeration System

This is only the third in the State, and the second of its kind in Westchester County. (the first being the DeCicco & Son in Larchmont) So advanced, this zero-ozone, state-of-the-art equipment will be the subject of a comprehensive case study being conducted by leading governmental scientific and engineering agencies.It systematically takes all of the wasted heat that’s generated from the refrigeration system and transfers it to reusable energy to power machines to chill water, and provide heat and hot water for the entire store! Simple, clean, reusable energy. cost efficient, and ultimately, less reliance on fossil fuels. Think of 80,000 less cars this year because of the CO2 emissions we save by using CO2 in place of HFC refrigerant. And also 120,000 more trees can live this year, thanks to our reduced carbon emissions.

“Technology Teamwork”… at work.

DeCicco continued,” I have learned that the successful solution for utmost energy efficiency is not doing only one thing, but doing many things … having all of the advancements and technologies working together as one… not individual or independent installations, but a multiple of components that feed off one another. So it’s a significant investment, but we firmly believe, a smart one with long lasting dividends for this generation and the ones to follow.”

Quality First – In More Ways Than One

As DeCicco explained, “Our brand mantra ‘Quality First’ extends far beyond our superior food products. It means caring for the environment and the communities we serve by supporting clean energy technologies. We have a “green philosophy” that includes protecting our environment with advanced, innovative energy solutions. The objective is to increase energy efficiency with renewable energy, and reducing the reliance on fossil fuels. The benefits the environment and our economy, and helps move our country toward a cleaner energy future.”

So DeCicco & Sons brings to Millwood a supermarket that includes their high level of taste and culinary knowledge… their “Quality First” brand and philosophy… and their leadership commitment to an intelligent, clean and safe environment. In other words, they’re re-writing the cookbook for all other supermarkets to follow! The new DeCicco & Sons Millwood will be located on the site of the former A&P in the Millwood Plaza, 230 Saw Mill River Rd, Millwood, NY 10546. For more information, visit our website at www.DeCiccoAndSons.com Also, be sure to follow us on our new Facebook page: facebook.com/deciccosmillwood

About DeCicco & Sons…

For over 40 years, DeCicco & Sons has a proud history of bringing the largest selection of high quality food available to customers with a personal, family touch. In addition to the finest meats, poultry, seafood, fish, fruits and vegetables, deli, bakery, pizza and sushi, they offer their famous Signature Series product line of homemade foods…one of New York’s largest selection of world-famous craft beers…and DeCicco & Sons Events & Cuisine to meet any size catering and event needs. They have stores located in Pelham, Harrison, Ardsley, Armonk, Brewster, Larchmont and now Millwood.