State of the Art Classroom Learning Tools Explained at CSF Fundraiser

Middle school students from Seven Bridges Middle School demonstrate projects from the STEAM curriculum.

April 28, 2017  Briarcliff Manor— Donations and grants to the Chappaqua School Foundation (CSF) provide funding for special projects that can otherwise be well out of reach of the Chappaqua Central School District’s budget; the CSF’s annual gala has thus always been vital to gathering support from parents inside the Chappaqua Central School District. This year, as in past years, a group of kids who have benefited were on hand inside the Trump National Golf Club to enthusiastically show hundreds of attendees all that they and their classmates are learning–thanks to these purchases. For more information about the Chappaqua School Foundation, visit www.chappaquaschoolfoundation.org

Two third graders in the Chappaqua School District demonstrate how new 3D Virtual Reality Computers are being used to help them learn.
Third grade Grafflin teachers Warren Whitney (left) and Mara Cohen with the girls–all fans of the 3D technology obtained by a CSF grant in the $30K-$40K range, stated Cohen. “We’re very excited for all the different uses for it.”
Two 7th graders after they finished explaining the science of ‘Hydroponics’ which is, they assured the Inside Press, “The future of agriculture.”
(L-R) Greeley students Katie Mendez (right) and Aidan Leitch gave visitors the lowdown on a variety of inventions on the tables; they are the inventors. These included a drone, and also a prosthetic in progress, according to inventor Katie, who pursued the project on behalf of her mom who was born with one missing limb. According to Greeley Science teacher Mike DeBellis, the robotics tools and parts were possible thanks to a $2500 CSF grant.

