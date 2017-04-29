State of the Art Classroom Learning Tools Explained at CSF Fundraiser

April 28, 2017 Briarcliff Manor— Donations and grants to the Chappaqua School Foundation (CSF) provide funding for special projects that can otherwise be well out of reach of the Chappaqua Central School District’s budget; the CSF’s annual gala has thus always been vital to gathering support from parents inside the Chappaqua Central School District. This year, as in past years, a group of kids who have benefited were on hand inside the Trump National Golf Club to enthusiastically show hundreds of attendees all that they and their classmates are learning–thanks to these purchases. For more information about the Chappaqua School Foundation, visit www.chappaquaschoolfoundation.org

PHOTOS BY Grace Bennett