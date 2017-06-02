Chili Cook-Off’s the Main Event in Second 3rd Thursday in Armonk

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce will hold its second 3rd Thursday celebration of the season on June 15 from 5-9 pm. Armonk Square will be buzzing with activity, featuring a chili cook-off with local restaurants from 5:30-7:30. Visitors will get to taste and then vote for their favorite! There will be live music, children’s activities, raffles, giveaways and special promotions throughout town. A list of activities and promotions will be made available on armonkchamberofcommerce.com a week before the event. Come and enjoy the Armonk Buzz!