Rep. Lowey Denounces DeVos Appointment, Citing Disqualifying Factors

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey (D-NY), Ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement on the Senate’s confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education:

“Unfortunately, today Betsy DeVos was confirmed by the Senate by the closest margin ever for a cabinet nominee. Our children deserve an Education Secretary who does her homework and aces the test, not one who passes only after being graded on a curve.

“I join New York families, educators, and a bipartisan group of 50 senators in voicing my deep concern about Devos’ ability to adequately do the job. Her lack of knowledge on education policy and the federal role in promoting the education of students with disabilities, in addition to her extreme desire to gut our nation’s public education system, should have disqualified her from confirmation.

“As Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee, I will oversee the Department’s activities and hold Secretary DeVos accountable for providing our students with the education they deserve and our schools with the resources to succeed.”