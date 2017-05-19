Horace Greeley High School Junior Victoria Xu Wins 2017 Congressional Art Competition

Millwood Student to travel to Washington, DC, meet with Congresswoman Lowey, and have art displayed in U.S. Capitol

Runners up from Pearl River, Tappan and Yorktown Heights

Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey (Westchester/Rockland), the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee, announced that Victoria Xu, a junior at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua is the winner of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition for New York’s 17th Congressional District. Victoria’s acrylic on canvas, “Tonight on the Metro,” was judged to be first of 22 entries.

“I congratulate Victoria on winning this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” said Lowey. “I’m proud that her outstanding artwork, ‘Tonight on the Metro,’ will represent New York’s 17th Congressional District in the United States Capitol, where millions of visitors may see it.”

“The Chappaqua Central School District and Chappaqua Community are truly thrilled and proud of Victoria,” said Jennifer Schmidt, Art Teacher at Horace Greely High School. “Victoria’s painting is a testament to her technical and aesthetic ability. She is an extraordinary artist with a strong work ethic, creative spirit and an admirable devotion to the visual arts. We appreciate the efforts of Congresswoman Nita Lowey’s office in recognizing high school artists, and join in honoring Victoria, whose commitment to the artistic process reflects her dedication and respect for this discipline. Victoria has been an inspiration to all of the Horace Greeley Community.”

Annie McCormack, a Pearl River resident and a junior at Pearl River High School, came in second place for her photograph entitled “Reservoir;” Avery Schwarz, a Tappan resident and junior at Riverview High School, came in third for his “Royal Guards” mixed digital media; and Isobel Watson Ley, a Yorktown Heights resident and a junior at Yorktown High School, received an honorable mention for her watercolor, “The Hoatzin.”

“Our region is fortunate to be home to so many excellent young artists,” said Lowey. “I congratulate Annie, Avery, Isobel and all of the participants in this year’s Congressional Art Competition. Their artistic talents are excellent contributions to the Lower Hudson Valley’s cultural identity.”

The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Each spring, students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in June in Washington, DC. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.

Congresswoman Lowey hosted the 17th Congressional District awards ceremony at the Nanuet Public Library on Monday, May 8th. The three judges who chose the winners were Daly Flanagan, Acting Director at Rockland Center for the Arts in West Nyack; Carole Perry, Artistic Director and Curator at the Edward Hopper House Art Center in Nyack, and Eileen MacAvery Kane, Instructor and Director of the Graphic Design Program at Rockland Community College in Suffern.

In addition to promoting arts through the annual Congressional Art Competition, Congresswoman Lowey has been stalwart in her defense of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and served on the prestigious National Council for the Arts in recognition of her leadership.