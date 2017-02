By

Chappaqua, NY– New Castle’s Community Inclusion & Diversity Committee is holding a public demonstration tonight, Feb 1st, 7 p.m. at the Town Gazebo “to build awareness, to promote inclusion, and to embrace and support all in our community–regardless of race, religion and sexual identity.”

Participants are being invited to wear a name tag “with both your name and the name of the places from which your family originally immigrated.”