‘Plant a Succulent Party’ Offers Chance to Create Unique Plant Gifts at The King’s Scribe on June 2 & 3

Get ready to roll up your sleeves for a fun, creative activity and the ‘perfect’ end-of-year gift solution. ‘Give with Love.’



While she might be the driving force behind an event inviting visitors to create ‘succulent plants’ as gifts, Alissa Sampogna, the spunky owner of The King’s Scribe in Chappaqua, would like to reassure visitors in advance that you don’t need a green thumb to successfully create a ‘succulent.’

“I’m not much of a gardener,” notes Sampogna, “I manage to kill a plant just by looking at it the wrong way!” But succulents, Sampogna explains, “are super low maintenance so they’re a perfect house plant for someone like me! Not to mention that they look really cool in their funky, spiky shapes!”

With the end of the school year coming up soon, a ‘succulent’ may just be the perfect gift idea for a favorite teacher, or even for your graduating senior, for dad, or truly for anyone who will appreciate that you have created a living gift that grows with time.

And, not to mention, it’s a chance for the whole family to have some fun and get creative, too!

Visitors will gather together at The King’s Scribe where Alissa and her staff will provide everything you need to create a potted work of art—“potting soil, decorative gravel and moss at our outdoor potting bench,” elaborated Sampogna, “Then choose your mini succulent and plant it inside from a variety of cool ceramic vessels that can be re-purposed if your plant outgrows them.”

Kids will love participating in hand crafting a special gift for their dad on Father’s Day or for their favorite teacher at end of school. Because they’re so easy to care, a succulent plant is also smart and easy dorm room decor for the new college-bound grad, too.

The event will take place over two days at The Kings Scribe, 1 King Street, Chappaqua, on Friday, June 2, from 1-4 p.m., and Saturday, June 3, 10-2 p.m. — Grace Bennett