OASIS day spa’s Offer for Mother’s Day!

A one-day sale is on Thursday, May 4th.

A 15% discount for a massage or treatment at Oasis is a welcome thought any time, but as an idea for a Mother’s Day treat, well, it really inspires one long, ahhh, from this mom. So act fast tomorrow to secure your discounted service.

Per Oasis owner, Bruce Schoenberg: “With the April showers now behind us, and the May flowers blooming thoughts turn towards sunshine and the beauty of New York in springtime. Mother’s Day is May 14th, and Derek Jeter Day is no match for the power of mom. Our best gift certificate sale for the holiday is tomorrow. Thursday, May 4th.” Visit www.oasisdayspanyc.com or call either of two locations: One Park Avenue, NYC, 212-254-7722, ext. 2380; at the Dobbs Ferry location, 914 409-1900, ext. 2381. – – Grace Bennett





