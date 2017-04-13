New Castle Police Promise: “We will not ask about someone’s Immigration Status”

Chappaqua, NY, April 13– An individual’s immigration status will not be questioned by the New Castle Police during law enforcement activities, according to a release issued today by the Town of New Castle. “The New Castle Police Department want all people – regardless of their immigration status—to feel comfortable talking to its officers,” stated Robert Greenstein, Town Supervisor.

In a separate exchange with the Inside Press, Greenstein stated the idea was raised when he met to discuss immigration policy with Chief Ferry a few weeks back in a public work session. “The Chief loved the idea and encouraged us to do it,” said Greenstein.

“We are not doing anything different,” Police Chief Charles Ferry said. “We are not going to engage in law enforcement activities solely based on somebody’s immigration status. We want people to speak up and not feel intimidated to talk to our officers.”

“They will not ask about someone’s immigration status! They want witnesses and crime victims to know they are here to help you,” Greenstein stated in the release. “Their message is simple: Crime victims should feel comfortable reporting crimes. Witnesses should feel comfortable reporting crimes.”

The Town created a flyer (see below) to distribute around town; Greenstein said its information would also be “printed on business cards for our officers to carry with them.” — Grace Bennett