At a late March Open House at the Center for Health and Healing in Mount Kisco: Anyone stopping by had a chance to ‘sample’ a healing art, whether exploring your inner self through art or in a guided meditation of love and kindness. Visitors learned about a full range of healing modalities practiced at the Center. The treats were all healthy and delicious, too. To learn more, visit center4healing.net

Lyme Disease Prevention

The Center’s Open House was held in collaboration with the newly formed New Castle Task Force on Health and Wellness—which provides educational resources and support to the community in connection with a wide variety of Health and Wellness matters. To that end, on May 17th, from 12:30-2:30, a special Lyme Disease Education and Prevention Program will be held at the Chappaqua Library. For more information, please contact health@myNewCastle.org.