Multi Faceted Katonah Arts Center “A Creative Force” in Westchester

By

An upcoming show, Arbor Vitae: Tree of Life, the tree paintings of Susan Stillman, are on exhibit at the Anderson Chase Gallery from January 9 – February 3, 2017. The opening reception to meet the artist is scheduled for January 14, 2017 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Open House and Free Arts Day: Saturday, January 15th, 1-3 p.m.

Goldens Bridge, NY — The Katonah Art Center has been a creative force in Northern Westchester for over 2o years. During that period, KAC has grown from a small painting and drawing studio to a large multi-arts center. 2016 was an especially transformative year, with a move to our dream space–a 1912 schoolhouse which once home to the Northern Westchester Center for the Arts. Our new building far surpasses any of our former locations in size, lighting and character. The well-lit, high ceilinged classrooms upstairs became our drawing and painting studios, computer art and 3D printing lab as well as our office space. The lower floor now houses our spacious pottery and sculpture studios, children’s studio and new specialty studio equipped for metal-smithing, fused glass and printmaking.

With the new space came a new gallery. The Anderson Chase Gallery is intended to serve as a source of inspiration and opportunity for not only our immediate KAC family, but also the wider Northern Westchester and NYC communities. So far, the gallery has greatly exceeded our expectations. Our upcoming show, Arbor Vitae: Tree of Life, the tree paintings of Susan Stillman, will be on exhibit at the Anderson Chase Gallery from January 9 – February 3, 2017. The opening reception to meet the artist is scheduled for January 14, 2017 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

KAC course offerings cater to all ages and diverse disciplines including painting, drawing, pottery, photography, fused glass, and metal-smithing, among others. Our staff are all professional artists. Our newest instructor, Christopher Zacharow, has been a long-time instructor at The Cooper Union, Parsons School of Design and Pratt Institute. Other instructors include well known artists such as Wende Caporale, master portraitist, and Rae Smith, master pastel artist. Both have been featured in numerous magazines and have won many awards.

Also on staff is Tracy Burtz, a local artist whose works have been displayed in group and solo exhibitions throughout New York. Jock MacRae, one of our most popular teachers, has taught at KAC since it opened its doors. Jock’s paintings are part of many private and corporate collections throughout the US. KAC also hosts visiting artist workshops, most recently with re-known painter Mary Beth MacKenzie, whose works are in several museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC. This spring we are thrilled to welcome Charles Reid, one of the nation’s foremost watercolorists, who will be teaching a three-day watercolor workshop.

KAC has extensive teen class offerings, including drawing and painting, metal-smithing, pottery, and more. Our very popular portfolio development program has gained our students entrance into all of the top art colleges in the U.S. For students needing more of a guiding hand we also offer the service of Donna Ferreiro, our portfolio coach. Children who love art are thrilled to find a place filled with like-minded kids and staff.

KAC’s expressive arts program for young children is completely process driven, encouraging creativity and imagination while developing hand eye coordination. Fine art training begins at age 6 and is focused on teaching a wide range of mediums and techniques while making sure children retain their own creative vision. Birthday parties are a long-time favorite at KAC. We have many party options for children teens and adults; each party is custom designed with our party coordinator.

We want to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their continued support and for their participation in the vibrant community that is KAC. Our move, six minutes north of Katonah, did not deter our long-time students. You can check out KAC’s offerings at katonahartcenter.com. We invite you to come see our beautiful new home and meet some of our instructors at our Open House and Free Arts Day Saturday, January 15th, 1-3 p.m.

This information was made possible via a release from the Katonah Arts Center