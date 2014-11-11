Mobile Based, Eco Friendly Taxi Co. Debuts in Westchester–“CASTLE CAB CORP.”

By

A long anticipated and much needed transportation service has arrived to Northern Westchester. Taxicab veteran and Armonk resident, Jason Rosenzweig, has tapped into an unmet need in the local marketplace, a convenient, cost-effective, professional and environmentally friendly taxicab company.

Launched a month ago, Castle Cab Corp. makes getting around North Castle and its surrounding communities easy for residents of all ages. As a mobile based cab company, this upscale taxi service with a fleet of eco-friendly, brand new Prius V hybrid sedans, accepts both on demand and advance reservations and is just a call, tap, or a click away.

“After a wonderful 25 years in the New York City yellow taxicab business, I am thrilled to debut Castle Cab Corp, an exciting new venture that will provide app-based, on demand, reliable, safe, and economical transportation 24/7 to Armonk and the surrounding communities,” said Rosenzweig. He has teamed up with childhood friends, Andrew and Edward Stoppelman of Red Oak Transportation, one of Westchester County’s premier luxury transportation companies for Castle Cab Corp.’s office operations and maintenance.

Together, they have over 75 years of experience in the taxicab business. “It was a handshake over a good idea and it represents another generation of cab company owners joining together.” Just as Mr. Rosenzweig’s father had a long friendship and business relationship with Andrew and Edward’s dad, he now, with that same respect and trust, joins forces with them.

“Castle Cab Corp., in partnership with Red Oak, is unique in its use of mobile based technology, inclusive consistent pricing, and employment and training of each uniformed and professional driver.” said Rosenzweig. “The local marketplace has not seen anything like this.” The white cars with blue lettering are easy to spot around town, and the drivers are sporting logoed shirts, jackets, and hats. Beyond on demand requests, Castle Cab Corp. takes advanced reservations, has dispatchers working around the clock to manage efficient pickups and offers set pricing inclusive of tax and tip.

“We are looking to serve the community from business people to families, nannies, children, and seniors” says Mr. Rosenzweig. “That means providing service to train stations, airports, medical appointments, after school activities, shopping, special events, dining, parties, and the like. The best part is that the app allows for vehicle tracking, so you can see the cab on its way, and can be in constant contact with the driver. As a parent, priceless.”

Castle Cab Corp.’s primary service area is to towns in the vicinity of Armonk including Bedford, Mount Kisco, Chappaqua, Pleasantville, North White Plains, White Plains, Purchase, West Harrison, and surrounding areas. Service requests outside the primary area will also be honored.

Castle Cab Corp. can be reached at 914 273 2535, info@ridecastle.com, or simply go to ridecastle.com. To request a ride, on demand or in advance, download the app, reserve online, or call the office. You can create an account for you and your family.