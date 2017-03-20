Department of Transportation Job Fair this Friday

Assemblyman David Buchwald announced a New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) Job Fair will be held on Friday, March 24, 2017 at the Greenburgh Public Library, from 11:30 am – 2:30pm. The DOT Job Fair, sponsored by the Westchester Assembly Delegation, will have information on full-time positions in the areas of Highway Maintenance, Motor Equipment Mechanics and Structural Engineering. Participants can fill out applications at the Job Fair, and all brochures and information sheets will be available in Spanish as well as in English.

“The New York State DOT is responsible for building and maintaining transportation infrastructure New Yorkers rely on every day,” said Assemblyman Buchwald. “This job fair is an essential part of ensuring that local lower Hudson Valley residents are economic beneficiaries of the transportation projects New York State invests in. Whether it’s maintenance, mechanics or engineering, the DOT is looking to hire.”

The Job Fair will be held in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Greenburgh Public Library, 300 Tarrytown Road, Elmsford, New York and is free to the public.