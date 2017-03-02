Interactive Discussion on The Rise of Anti-Semitism and Hate is TONIGHT

By

With Anti-Defamation League Regional Director at Congregation B’nai Yisrael

ARMONK, NY –Congregation B’nai Yisrael (CBY) will be hosting an evening discussion “The Rise of Anti-Semitism and Hate Pre and Post-Election” featuring Evan Bernstein from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The event will take place on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 7:30 pm at CBY in Armonk, New York. The event is free of charge, but registration is required. Participants can register at: www.cbyarmonk.org/the-rise-of-anti-semitism.

Evan Bernstein, who is the New York Regional Director at the Anti-Defamation League, will host an interactive discussion about the current rise of anti-Semitism and the spread of hate in all forms, both locally and globally. Bernstein will share details about the ADL’s many projects and initiatives to combat hate, educate students about the value diversity and respect for all, and address anti-Semitism and anti-Israel bias on college campuses.

The number of violent anti-Semitic assaults taking place in the U.S. rose dramatically in 2015, contributing to a three percent rise in the total number of anti-Jewish incidents worldwide, according to ADL’s recently published report Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents.

“We are disturbed that violent anti-Semitic incidents are rising,” Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, stated in a press release. “And we know that for every incident reported, there’s likely another that goes unreported. So even as the total incidents have remained statistically steady from year to year, the trend toward anti-Semitic violence is very concerning.”

As the New York Regional Director at the Anti-Defamation League, Evan Bernstein is responsible for all initiatives across New York state. He is regularly quoted in prominent local and national news sources about issues related to civil rights and Boycott Divestment Sanction against Israel and anti-Semitism.

“I, like many in our community and across the country, am alarmed by and concerned about the rise of anti-Semitism in this country and abroad,” says Ross Honig, President of CBY. “By having open and interactive discussions with groups like the ADL, we can all learn how to combat hateful speech and actions, and to teach our children appropriate methods to combat anti-Semitism.”