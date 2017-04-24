How Wendy Goldstein Rescues Pictures

Every house has them–boxes of old photos, memory books and clunky photo albums from what seems like the dinosaur age. These are your family memories; you have wedding photos, baby photos, first birthday photos and endless collections of more. It’s easier to let these photos sit in a box than to scan them onto your computer or send them away and make someone else do it.

Even the photos on your phone are memories but they get tossed in with the rest of your photos. Well, have no fear. Wendy Goldstein is here to help. A mother of two, Goldstein has lived in Chappaqua with her family for about 13 years. She started Album Accomplished three years ago, after experiencing an epiphany following her son’s bar mitzvah. When the photographer did not offer albums in their package, Wendy didn’t mind doing the album herself. Once her party planner saw her work, she immediately encouraged her to turn it into a business. “I just thought, ‘Who would even pay me to do this?’” she said.

After starting up the business, Wendy realized most people want to create albums, but never have the time.

Before starting Album Accomplished, Wendy was in the fashion world of public relations. Today, she is happy to relieve others of the pressures album-making can create, still using her design element skills from her PR days.

When Wendy is taking a break from her job, she is exercising, reading or getting tickets to see Broadway shows with her family, making album-worthy memories of her own.

– Molly Alexander