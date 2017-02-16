Horace Greeley Scholarship Fund’s March 10 Spring Gala to Honor John Re and Pat Pollack

By

The Horace Greeley Scholarship Fund invites the community to its 8th annual Spring Gala. This event will honor John Re with the Ed Habermann Award for volunteer service to the community and Pat Pollock with the Horace Greeley Award of Distinction for student support that goes above and beyond the role of a school nurse.

Great food and drinks will be served, and we’ll have an amazing jewelry raffle and select live auction prizes, as we celebrate our honorees.

Event Details:

DATE: Friday, March 10, 2017

TIME: 7 p.m.

PLACE: Mt. Kisco Country Club, 10 Taylor Road, Mt. Kisco

TICKETS: Available online at: www.hgsf.org.

RSVP: By February 27, 2017

John Re, Ed Habermann Award

John Re began coaching soccer for AYSO in 1997, and continued coaching for 14 years as his children (Samantha, Matthew and Jason) progressed through the AYSO and CYSC programs, often coaching more than one team, and winning three WYSL Division 1 championships. John has served as AYSO board member, division coordinator and Regional Commissioner. In 2007, John was given AYSO’s Grishman Award, for his long dedication to youth soccer in Chappaqua.

In January 2008, John was appointed to New Castle’s Recreation and Parks Commission, and then re-appointed for an additional term. In June 2015, he was honored by the Westchester Recreation and Parks Society, receiving their E. Mario Cribari Voluntary Service Award recognizing his years of service in New Castle.

In honor of his wife Dawn, who lost her brave battle with cancer in 2011, John (along with family and friends) founded Dawn’s Ray of Hope, a charitable organization supporting cancer patients. Their signature event, the annual all-night softball tournament called Dusk to Dawn, has already raised nearly $50,000. Look for them out on the Rec Field, or form a team and join them, on September 8-9, 2017.

Pat Pollock, Horace Greeley Award of Distinction

Having left nursing to be a stay-at-home mother when she moved to Chappaqua in 1988, Pat joined the PTA, where she combined volunteerism with her nursing background. She was a member of the DAPC (Drug Abuse Prevention Council) and the Health Advisory Council, and she chaired Health and Safety, a committee that, among other activities, sponsored elementary school health fairs and the Great American Smoke Out.

In 1997, Pat co-founded New Castle Cares, a group of community-based organizations that spearhead programs and activities that enhance the social and emotional health of children and families. She particularly enjoyed contributing to the successful publication and distribution of Parent-to-Parent Handbook, What Parents Need to Know About Alcohol and Other Drugs.

In 2003, Tom Cardellichio, a former Bell Principal and Director of Human Resources for CCSD, asked Pat to be a substitute nurse at Bell. There, she found her passion working with middle school students, and in 2004, she became Bell’s full time nurse. Pat spends countless hours supporting students as they navigate the volatile waters of adolescence. She is the go-to person for students and faculty at Bell, providing a safe place and sympathetic ear in times of need.

About the Horace Greeley Scholarship Fund:

Established in 1946 by Horace Greeley High School students, the Horace Greeley Scholarship Fund exists to make up “the difference” between the actual costs of college and all other financial resources available to students and their families. Over the last seventy-one years, hundreds of Greeley students have been awarded need-based grants from the Fund.

Last year alone, we were able to award $223,000 in grants to 29 applicants, but we still had applicants with unmet need. Each year, we strive to meet more of the demonstrated need with your help. The Board hopes that in the future, no qualified Greeley graduate who needs financial assistance for college will be turned away.