Horace Greeley Production of “Grease” Set for March 30, 31, and April 1

The Horace Greeley Senior Class (2017) is thrilled to present “Grease” on March 30, March 31 and April 1. The Senior Musical, as it is known, is a wonderful senior only production. Seniors commemorate their final year together in this hallowed Greeley community tradition, while proceeds of the show benefit the Horace Greeley Scholarship Fund.

Due to its popularity, the shows will sell out soon!

All seats – $20

Show dates: Thursday, March 30th at 7pm

Friday, March 31st at 8pm

Saturday, April 1st at 2pm and 8pm

To purchase tickets, click the link below.

Click here for Tickets