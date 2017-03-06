Horace Greeley High School Presents “The Laramie Project,” A Modern Classic

Reserve your Tickets for the following performances: March 8th, 9th and 10th at 7 p.m. and March 11th at 8 p.m.

On October 7, 1998, a young gay man was discovered bound to a fence outside of Laramie, Wyoming, savagely beaten and left to die in an act of brutality and hate that shocked the nation. Matthew Shepherd’s death became a national symbol of intolerance, but for the people of the town, the event was deeply personal. In the aftermath, Moises Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project went to Laramie and conducted more than 200 interviews with its citizens. From transcripts, the playwrights constructed an extraordinary chronicle of life in the town after the murder. Since its premiere, The Laramie Project has become a modern classic and one of the most-performed theater pieces in America.

This docu-drama brings to light startling realities about the society we live in and causes audience members to question their own morals and beliefs and those of their fellow Americans.

Due to the subject matter, this production is not recommended for children under 13. ​

Tickets:

http://greeleytheater.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=5064&framed=true

Cast and Crew credits, below.

CAST & CREW



Cast:

Sarah Bogner: Allison Mears, Tiffany Edwards, E-mail

Writer, Conrad Miller, Jury Foreperson, Cal Rerucha, Shadow

Oliver Bradley: Jonas Slonaker, Matt Galloway, Newsperson, Russell Henderson

Fiona Dubrosa: Andy Paris, Baptist Mininster, Governer Jim Gerringer, Aaron McKinney, Reporter, April Silva

Jackson Gautreau: Doc O’Connor, Harry Woods,

Dr. Cantaway, Shannon

Violet Gautreau: Leigh Fondakowsk, Marge Murray,

Baptist Minister’s Wife, Matt Mickelson, Lucy Thomson, Newsperson

Tova Greene: Barbara Pitts, Romaine Paterson, Reporter

Sam Harasimowicz: Gil Engen, Jedidiah Schultz, Dennis Shepard, Doug Laws

Amanda McHugh: Catherine Connolly, Sherry Aanenson, Jen

Laurel Kastner: Amanda Gronich, Eileen Engen, Sherry Johnson, Rob Debree

David Katz: Greg Pierotti, Jon Peacock, Aaron Kreifels,

Bailiff

Jacob Kaufman-Shalett: Sargeant Hing, Stephen Belbr,

Father Roger Schmidt, Murdock Cooper

Samantha Phillips: Zackie Salmon, Moisés Kaufman,

Newsperson, Phil Labrie, Anonymous, Kerry Drake, Gene Pratt

Gillian Shenkman: Rebecca Hilliker, Zubaida Ula, Judge

Lindsay Shiner: Reggie Fluty, Trish Steger

Kaylee Sparro: Phillip Dubois, Priest at Funeral, Debbie, Bill McKinney, Jeffrey Lockwood

Izzy Thomasses: Stephen Mead Johnson. Kristen Price, Rulon Stacey, Andrew Gomez, Reverend Fred Phelps



Crew:

Student Producer/Technical Director/Sound Assistant JAKE O’DONOVAN

Stage Manager/Light board operator COLLIN DAMMANN

Projection Assistant GABE EHRLICH​

Camera Operator/ Program Designer VIVIAN ZYMECK

Costume Assistant ASHKA JHAVERI

Makeup KENNY NOHAVICKA





Construction Crew:

MAX AUERBACHER

ASHKA JHAVERI

ISABELLA JOHNSTONE

BEN KAUFMAN-SHALETT

ASHKAY KRISHNAN

HOJIN LEE

JAKE O’DONOVAN

ETHAN RICH

MOIRA SEMEL

LUKE SMITH

VIVIAN ZYMECK

