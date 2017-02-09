Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center Statement on Refugees

By

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center, in keeping with its mission of teaching the lessons of the Holocaust, is impelled to speak out about the issues underlying our nation’s response to the refugee crisis.

We can never forget the consequences to millions of Jews who were unable to escape from Nazism. Their fate was determined in part by the refusal of free nations, including the United States, to accept them. Underlying this refusal were anti-Semitism and xenophobia, as well as national security and economic fears. This helped to empower a movement that was catastrophic for the entire world.

there are many legitimate refugees fleeing from the criminal and genocidal acts of ISIS and Assad. We understand and agree with the importance of defending our vital national security interests; however, we believe that there is a moral imperative to protect legitimate refugees regardless of their national or religious origins.

OUR MISSION

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is a not-for-profit organization serving Westchester County and surrounding areas. Our mission is to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust to support the right of people to be treated with dignity and respect.

First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out-

Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out-

Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out-

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me-

and there was no one left to speak for me.

-Pastor Martin Niemoller