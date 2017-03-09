GenerationsForward of the HHREC: Open Meeting Planned on March 21

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is having a GenerationsForward Open Meeting on March 21 at 7 p.m. Westchester Location To Be Determined.

GenerationsForward, a second-and-third generation Holocaust Survivor group, is run by the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center. The group meets monthly and provides training for members to help educate and continue the legacy. Jill Sarkozi’s group, Safekeeping Stories, has helped GenerationsForward members write their parents’ or own experiences, for example.

For more information and location, please contact Millie Jasper at (914)696-0738 or mjasper@hhrecny.org New members are always welcome.