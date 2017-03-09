Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

GenerationsForward of the HHREC: Open Meeting Planned on March 21

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is having a GenerationsForward Open Meeting on March 21 at 7 p.m. Westchester Location To Be Determined.

GenerationsForward, a second-and-third generation Holocaust Survivor group, is run by the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center.  The group meets monthly and provides training for  members to help educate and continue the legacy.  Jill Sarkozi’s group, Safekeeping Stories, has helped GenerationsForward members write their parents’ or own experiences, for example.

 

Members of GenerationsForward who have completed an 18-week workshop on learning how to tell their family’s Holocaust stories. Most of the women have now become members of the HHREC Speakers Bureau.

For more information and location, please contact Millie Jasper at (914)696-0738 or mjasper@hhrecny.org  New members are always welcome.

