Dave Bickler Cites Flood Sisters “Fantastic Work” at November Music Charity Event

By

Supporting Kidney Donor Awareness on Behalf of the Flood Sisters Foundation



By Grace Bennett

At a music cocktail charity event at Lexington Square Cafe on November 18th, the Flood Sisters proudly stated that they were celebrating “saving nine lives thus far.” Here are a few highlights from a successful evening that brought together so many supporters and friends:

Former lead singer, Dave Bickler of the band, Survivor, performed.

Armonk resident, singer and guitarist Corinna Shapiro performed acoustic on her ukulele.

Former Sopranos Actor Anthony J Ribustello spoke about his need for a kidney. Anthony also brought actor/director of the new show, Orange is the New Black, Nick Sandow to the event.

General raising of awareness for living kidney donation o the public in Westchester through music!

The evening’s sponsors included VIP Taxi, Colchis Capital, The Spiegel Family Foundation and the Inside Press. Our silent auction included gifts from DeCiccos, Emmary Spa, Equinox and East Hampton Point.

“My sisters and I focus on spreading awareness to the public on living kidney donation and kidney disease, and basically, on how someone can save a life,” said Jennifer Flood. “We provide matching services to those in need nationwide. Our future plans include going into the nearby schools and spreading awareness for kidney health.”

Dave Bickler said that he performed to support the Flood Sisters who “are doing fantastic work to help others in need.”

For more information or to support the Flood Sisters Foundation, visit www.floodsisters.org