Corelab Armonk Brings the Megaformer to Your Backyard

This summer, let Corelab Armonk be your workout of choice. Opened in late fall, Corelab Armonk has steadily been gaining a following with its Megaformer workout. The studio offers a boutique-like setting with just seven of the Megaformer M3S machines to ensure that you get the most out of your workout.

Since its inception, the Megaformer has been creating ripples in the fitness world, developing a cult-like following not just locally, but internationally, with celebrities regularly turning up for their fix. In just 50 minutes, the Megaformer gives you a full body, high intensity yet low impact workout, that will leave you sweating and shaking while minimizing wear and tear on your joints.

The Megaformer was created by fitness guru Sebastien Lagree back in 2005, to combine the benefits of Pilates with the strength elements of bodybuilding. According to Lagree, “Physical fitness is more than being able to run a long distance or lift heavy weights at the gym; or how long you worked out or at what intensity. While these are important measures of fitness, they only address single areas. Physical fitness is made up of five basic elements: cardio, strength, endurance, body composition, and flexibility.”

How does the Megaformer get all these elements into just 50 minutes? The workout combines the spring-loaded resistance of the Megaformer with slow and controlled movements allowing precision in form as well as minimizing impact on joints, while quickly and effectively bringing your muscles to fatigue and boosting your heartrate. The use of slow and controlled movements is key as it taps into your slow twitch muscles fibers, increasing endurance and setting you up for a post-exercise fat burn, while creating a lean and toned physique.

It is these elements that drew Kimberly Holzmann-Krolick, founder of Corelab Armonk, to the workout back in 2008 while living in London. After returning to the States and training with Lagree in Los Angeles, Holzmann-Krolick opened her first studio, Corelab, in Katonah in 2013. Seeing firsthand the results of this workout on her own physique and then with her clients, she wanted to continue to grow the Corelab community in Northern Westchester. According to Holzmann-Krolick, “Though the Megaformer is the hot workout these days, it has been around for well over a decade, and has only improved with time. What appeals to me most about this workout, is the long-term implications for your health and the inherent intelligence of the workout in building strength and endurance alongside balance and flexibility, but not compromising safety and limiting the chance of injury. It has absolutely amazing cross-training benefits for whatever sport you do, with our skiers and running clients swearing by it and is as good for men as it is women. It is the smartest full body workout I have encountered and one that I intend to do in some iteration well into my eighties.”

Corelab Armonk has morning, evening and weekend classes as well as offering private sessions. The studio offers a first class free to all new clients. This summer, Corelab Armonk will offer discounts to students and will be running various events throughout the summer. To sign up for a class, or get additional information checkout the website at www.corelabny.com.

Corelab Armonk, 475 Main Street, Armonk, NY. Telephone: 914-401-4235. Website: www.corelabny.com Email: info@corelabny.com