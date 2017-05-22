Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

Chance to View Beautiful Works at Seven Bridges Annual Art Gala: May 31

by

“Middle School Students’ Art Reminiscent of NYC Gallery Openings”

Wait, Are we in West Chelsea? Seeing art lovers move through gallery spaces holding sparkling champagne while admiring paintings, sculptures, video and installation, you would think that we were in the West Chelsea Gallery District. In reality, the art lovers are Seven Bridges Middle School students ages 11 – 14 holding sparkling apple cider as they discuss the virtuosity of a string ensemble, the contents of a literary magazine and naturally, the VISUAL ARTS. 

For the last six years, Seven Bridges Middle School has put together an Annual Art Gala reminiscent of NYC gallery openings. Conceived by art professionals who also happened to be moms, this PTA-sponsored event brought the West Chelsea Gallery scene to the Chappaqua community. Six years since its inception, it is still going strong!

The sixth annual Seven Bridges art gala opening this year will take place May 31, 7:30-8:30 p.m!

