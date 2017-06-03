Calm, Cool and Collected: Home Furnishing Selections Arrive at Family Britches

Family Britches current lifestyle look accentuates the pleasure of Chappaqua’s residential life and the calm, natural beauty that the Town of New Castle offers. The community’s bucolic feel is reflected in the natural texture, seasonal color palette and versatility of the new women’s and furniture collections.

Celebrating its 47th year in town, Family Britches occupies space on King Street that formerly housed the post office, a liquor store, a real estate office and a beauty parlor. When co-owners Barry Mishkin and Rick Buggee bought the building in 1972, the Chappaqua streetscape had a driveway that ran through from the back parking lot to King Street. They built a multi-level addition in 1984 to showcase women’s wear and boy’s clothing.

Freshly repainted, the inspired loft space is now stocked with handpicked items set under the building’s original overhead tresses. Visually appealing and intriguing pieces such as fiber pillows, fuzzy goatskin seats, woven fabric poufs, plush throws and luxe upholstery invite shoppers to settle in and enjoy the refined ambience.

Wonderful gifts, all at different price points, such as Buddha snowglobes, poured candles, organic aromatherapy and beautiful pottery are perfect for hostesses, for teachers and for newlyweds. Whimsical items for new parents and handcrafted jewelry designed and made by Family Britches employee, Stephen, including sculptural pendant necklaces and delicate beaded chains are tastefully displayed throughout the store.

Generations of patrons have long trusted Rick, Barry and the staff to graciously assemble outfits for work, relaxation and special occasions. Shopping at Family Britches has always meant the finest clothes that are fitted to the customer’s preferences. Munzer, the tailor, hand stitches each alteration on garments. Family Britches rewards clients who shop in the hassle-free boys department and the extensive men’s section with friendly service and an educated aesthetic. The evolving women’s selections currently features a large selection of contemporary casual spring/summer attire items that look cleaned up but also have a throw-on vibe, like t-shirts, hoodies, Frye boots, in combination with favorites such as Cambio jeans and Repeat sweaters.

“Come in to be inspired, it’s theatre.” Rick adds, “We want our customers to experience what e-commerce can’t deliver. We personally guide you through the best wardrobe options and provide exceptional quality, comfort and surprises.” Just as dress codes have shifted away from white-collar business garb, Family Britches contemporary selection reflects a more relaxed attitude and active, healthy living. The shop’s versatile clothing can be worn for both work and weekend activities, combining classic style with fresh upgrades.

Family Britches collaboration with J. Seitz, a Litchfield County, Connecticut retailer, brings one of a kind items as well as furniture displayed in composed decorative settings. Manufacturers such as Cisco Brothers and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams are known for eye-catching styles that are versatile and simple. J. Seitz offers a custom design service to help clients create a comfortable, stylish environment in their homes, whether traditional or contemporary interiors. “Beautiful pottery from artisan sources as well as cashmere throws and pillows of all kinds are also now available in Chappaqua.

You can now furnish your home as well as shop for clothes, in this new lifestyle shop,” states Seitz.

“The healthy 21st century hamlet is much more than a retail destination,” states the 2017 comprehensive plan for New Castle. Family Britches, a vital institution in this commuter town, is committed to always improving its presence on King Street and being aesthetically pleasing on many levels. “We want to give people more reasons to come downtown,” says Barry. “We want them to find a mix of things that are new and exciting to inspire them.” Family Britches’ serene and thoughtful store windows encourage a relaxed pace of shopping.

Customers who love Family Britches good taste and quality now can have a well-dressed home too, with furnishings, linens, bedding and accents that reflect today’s balanced cool and simple comfort.

