Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

Blum Sisters’ Lemonade Stand to Raise Dollars for Childhood Cancer Research: June 17

by

 

Blum Sisters ready to sell

Rebecca (age 12) and Jenna (age 9) are hosting the 4th annual Blum Sisters’ Lemonade Stand to raise money for childhood cancer research and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. 

After losing their grandfather Papa Neal this year to brain cancer, they are even more motivated to help advance research and treatment for this devastating disease. To date, they have raised more than $4,000 and have a goal of raising $2,000 this year. 

Blum Sisters’ Lemonade Stand benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research will take place Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chappaqua Farmer’s Market. Local residents can come by for a cup of freshly squeezed lemonade (yes, we squeeze hundreds of lemons by hand). 

Donations can be made here: https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1317095

 

Recent Posts

Categories

Archives

Subscribe

Did you know you can subscribe anytime for the print editions of either Inside Chappaqua, Inside Armonk–or both?

Voluntary subscriptions are most welcome, if you've moved outside the area, or a subscription is a great present idea for an elderly parent, for a neighbor who is moving or for your graduating high school student or any college student who may enjoy keeping up with hometown stories.

Subscribe Today