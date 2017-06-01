Blum Sisters’ Lemonade Stand to Raise Dollars for Childhood Cancer Research: June 17

Rebecca (age 12) and Jenna (age 9) are hosting the 4th annual Blum Sisters’ Lemonade Stand to raise money for childhood cancer research and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

After losing their grandfather Papa Neal this year to brain cancer, they are even more motivated to help advance research and treatment for this devastating disease. To date, they have raised more than $4,000 and have a goal of raising $2,000 this year.

Blum Sisters’ Lemonade Stand benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research will take place Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chappaqua Farmer’s Market. Local residents can come by for a cup of freshly squeezed lemonade (yes, we squeeze hundreds of lemons by hand).

Donations can be made here: https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1317095