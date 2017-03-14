Balancing the Scales in a Selfie World: March 20 at Byram Hills High School

Please come to the final Wellness Speaker Series event at BHHS in Armonk for the 2016/17 school year. Wellness_Flyer Balancing..March 2016.jpeg

Dr. Joanna Bronfman will present – Balancing the Scale in a Selfie World along with Molly Gerster, a Registered Dietician and Nutritionist.

The program will cover how to empower a positive self image, differentiating between healthy eating and restricting, how the media impacts all of our self images and striving to create balance in our lives.

This event is appropriate for adults and teens.

March 20 at 7 p.m. BHHS Auditorium