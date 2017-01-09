Aura Style Bar Aims to Have you Radiate Beauty

By

Premium Blowdry and Makeup Studio in the Heart of Chappaqua

Looking for somewhere local where, following expert and convenient services, you can walk out and ‘radiate beauty’?” Introducing: The new “Aura Style Bar,” a premium blowdry and make up studio at 191 King Street in Chappaqua. According to stylists Leticia and Jenn, the goal every time will be to help you radiate beauty ‘from the inside out.’ As per the opening promotion information here, you can enjoy special introductory rates on all services, a complimentary scalp massage and conditioning masques through the end of February. ‘Sunrise hours’ of 7-9 a.m. are available by appointment, and walk ins are welcome during regular business hours. See additional info below or visit: www.auraboutiquesalon.com

At Aura Salon: Jenn Filardi (left) and Leticia Villagran.