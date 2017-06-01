Artist Danielle Leventhal on Painting… and the Excitement about the 3rd Annual Art Around Town

By Danielle Leventhal

I’m thrilled to be participating in the third annual Art Around Town event in Chappaqua. When this event first started, I was a junior at ‘WashU’ in St. Louis, where I studied painting and art history. I never guessed that I would be able to exhibit my work in the town I grew up in after moving back to New York last May.

Le Jardin du Roi is the perfect place to show my work. I have so many fond memories of birthday brunches, reunions and family dinners at Le Jardin. The work I’m showing for this event is a mix of some older pieces from school and new paintings. In college, I focused on portraits, and my thesis was a zeitgeist collection of paintings that I did based on live-sitters, all female students ages 18-22.

I was interested in the brain and the human ability to be naturally empathetic, and how we can intuitively tune in to another person’s emotions and intentions. Since then, I’ve gone on to explore other subjects in my paintings, including places and landscapes from my memory and old photographs. In all of my work, I am exploring color theory through the application of paint, layers of printmaking and mark-making.

Greeley grad Danielle Leventhal received a BFA in Painting, with a second major in Art History, from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis in 2016. She works in the mediums of oil paint, watercolor, and printmaking. Ms. Leventhal is the recipient of the Jeffrey Frank Wacks Scholarship for Fine Arts, the Mary Cowan Harford Award in Watercolor, and the Scholastic National Silver Medal for Painting. Her paintings and prints will be up the month of June.

