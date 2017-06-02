A True ‘Chelsea Gallery Scene’ at the Seven Bridges Art Gala

Gorgeous works PLUS sharpened life skills; Seven Bridges Teachers drive home how ‘Art is a Necessity’

The Sixth Annual Seven Bridges Art Gala was yet again a huge success! Sponsored by the PTA, Seven Bridges student artists, families and teachers mingled over sparkling apple cider while contemplating the visual arts. Parents proudly taking pictures of their children in front of their art works was a frequent site.

Smiles spread across their faces as they listen to their children’s inspirations for their art works. Seven Bridges string ensemble greeted the guests with beautiful music as they entered the gallery space featuring 2D works by 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th graders. To view many of the beautiful artworks from each grade, click here.

Hors d’oeuvres and drinks were served in the inner courtyard where peonies were blossoming guiding the guests to the computer lab where 8th grade students demonstrated the use of auto cad to design their Tiny House Project. Screens large and small displayed the various designs along with 3D models.

Originally conceived by art professionals who happen to be moms, their vision of providing a showcase for the visual arts akin to the West Chelsea gallery scene has come true.

Thanks to Principal Andrew Corsilia’s and Assistant Principal Greg Stiefel’s great commitment to the Visual Arts at Seven Bridges Middle School, Art Teachers, Terry Koshel and Carolyn Elwood, said they were inspired to challenge the students to express themselves and to explore the limits of their imagination… while sharpening critical thinking skills, cooperative group work, critical analysis and the development of media specific skills.

Seven Bridges PTA Chair, Erin Ginsburg and Vice Chair, Kathleen Diamond provided the platform while SoHyun Bae and Jialan Wang served as Co-Chairs of the Art Gala overseeing the entire operation with an ardent belief that Art is a Necessity!