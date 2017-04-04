Armonk’s The Seafood Grille: Open for Business

The Seafood Grill has an amazing menu of the finest “Dock to Dish” seafood perfected with a slight Japanese twist.

We have the areas only “Raw Bar” featuring Oysters, Crab Legs, Clams and more.

Relax at our upscale and friendly bar featuring the finest liquors around.

Our fantastic and very affordable wine collection is paired to your entree and available by the glass or bottle.

Eight Exclusive Craft Beers on Tap

Join us for Happy Hour specials and our exclusive Express Lunch.

Very shortly we will open our relaxing outdoor patio for all to enjoy Entertainment and Music.

We offer an exclusive private second floor dining room for your special events.

Make your reservation now! Call 914-730-1122

The Seafood Grill 465 Main St, Armonk, NY