Armonk Players to present 6 performances of “Our Town” starting June 2

Poster Design & Graphics: Janet and Rich Ferrante. Ferrante & Associates. Advertising / Design

Friday, June 2, 2017 at 8pm

Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 8pm

Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 4pm

Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 8pm

Friday, June 9, 2017 at 8pm

Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 8pm

The Armonk Players Presents

Our Town

By Thornton Wilder

Directed by Christine DiTota

Presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

With: Rodd Berro, Danny Burke, Chloe Cerniglia, Kathy Files DiBiasi, Jim Eaton, Matthew Giovannetti, Bill Halliburton, Chris Jamison, Rex Lengyel, Dakota Martin, Sam Morell, Edward Olszewski, Jeff Rocco, Jeff Schlotman, Barbara Simonetti, Hal Simonetti, Justin Thomas, Carol Michelle Wagner and Ed Woodyard

Adults: $20, Students (18 and under): $10

The Armonk Players celebrates its 20th anniversary with Thornton Wilder’s Pulitizer Prize-winning play, an irrefutable classic of the American theater and a work of warmth and humanity.

Our Town transports us to Grover’s Corners, a place of secret wishes and disappointments, loves and losses, where the people we encounter are shockingly like the ones in our own lives. Meet Emily and George. They’ve grown up together in their small New England town, falling in love in a surprisingly complicated way. Their lives provide the lens through which the story is told, a story that focuses on a village but encompasses the eternal, finding the world in a grain of sand.

Ticket Purchase Information

“Walk-ins” are always welcome (we have ample seating), but we recommend that you purchase your tickets in advance online—you choose the exact seats you want, there is less waiting in line and you may pay with a debit card or credit card. “Walk-ins” may only pay with cash or by check (made out to either Friends of the North Castle Public Library, Inc. or FNCPL, Inc.)—we don’t accept credit cards at the theater.

Purchase Tickets

We perform at Whippoorwill Hall (adjacent to the North Castle Public Library) at 19 Whippoorwill Road East, Armonk, NY 10504 (use the Kent Place entrance, please). You can get travel directions here.

For up-to-date information, visit our website. If you would like to make a tax-free donation to the Friends of the North Castle Public Library to support the Armonk Players, you can do so here.