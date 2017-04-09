Antiques Appraisal Day at the Horace Greeley House Museum: April 22

with Expert Evaluations provided by Rago Arts and Auction Center

It’s time to dust off your treasures! Do you have a family heirloom or garage sale treasure that you’d like to have appraised? Here’s your chance!

On Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., visitors are invited to stop by the New Castle Historical Society, located in the Horace Greeley House Museum in downtown Chappaqua, with their antique treasures for an Antiques Roadshow-style Appraisal Day. Special guest experts Sebastian Clarke (generalist), Katherine Van Dell (jewelry), Mick Byers (fine art), and Jennifer Pitman (silver), of the Rago Arts and Auction Center, will conduct the appraisals.

The event is co-sponsored by the Rago Arts and Auction Center of Lambertville, NJ. Rago is a renowned venue for auction, private sale, and appraisal. Specialists from Rago appear frequently on the hit PBS series Antiques Roadshow. For more information about the Rago Arts and Auction Center, please visit www.ragoarts.com.

A ticket for this Antiques Roadshow-style fundraising event includes the evaluation and appraisal of your antique treasure(s) by the expert appraisers. A ticket to the event costs $15 for NCHS members and $20 for non-members. Each guest may bring up to two items.

To kick-off the event, Rago specialist and Antiques Roadshow regular, Sebastian Clarke, will discuss his experiences ‘on the road’ in a talk titled “Tales from the Road” from 10 am to 11 am. There is a recommended donation of $10 to attend the talk.

To make a reservation for this event, please call Cassie Ward, Executive Director of the NCHS, at 914-238-4666. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information about the New Castle Historical Society and this event, please visit www.newcastlehs.org. All proceeds from the event will benefit the New Castle Historical Society.