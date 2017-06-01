43rd annual Armonk Lion’s Club Fol de Rol at Wampus Brook Park: June 10 & 11

Looking for a great way to spend the weekend? Come to the 43rd annual Armonk Lion’s Club Fol de Rol at Wampus Brook Park the weekend of June 10 and 11th. The fair starts Thursday night, June 8th with a DJ, rides and food in the Wampus Brook school yard. This country fair features over 60 craft vendors, food, rides, carnival games, entertainment, animals, music, face painting and much more! On the weekend, there will be agility dog shows, featuring the Jersey Disc Devil, as well as racing pigs! There will be live music and lots of other entertainment for the whole family.

The Armonk Lions Club is a volunteer service organization that runs the fair as its only fundraiser. All money raised is used to support local community organizations, community projects and to help people in need by donating to organizations like Guiding Eyes for the Blind and Meals on Wheels. The club also sponsors a scholarship for two deserving seniors from Byram Hills High School.

Admission is free! Tickets are sold for the rides. Come for the food, come for the fun and come to support the Armonk Lions Club.

Hours are 6 PM to 10 PM, June 8th and June 9th; 11 AM to 10 PM June 10th and 11 AM to 5 PM on June 12th. The Fol de Rol is located in Wampus Brook Park, at Maple Avenue and Bedford Road in Armonk, NY. Visit us at www.armonklions.org or go the Armonk Lions Fol de Rol and crafts festival facebook page for more information.