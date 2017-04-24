3rd Thursday: A Community Celebration

The name may have changed but the Armonk Chamber of Commerce’s Third Thursday event promises the same lively spring/summer fun as First Thursday’s of years’ past. Beginning Thursday, May 18th and each Third Thursday of the month through August, downtown Armonk will come alive with music, art, activities, wine tastings and merchant/restaurant specials. Armonk Square will host student and adult bands, while visitors dance and stroll through downtown and beyond to avail themselves of dining and shopping promotions. A promotional list will be available on armonkchamberofcommerce.com and at participating merchants. Event dates are May 18th, June 15th, July 20th, August 17th, all from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.